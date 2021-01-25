Greece confirms 436 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with 286 intubated patients

Greece confirmed 436 new coronavirus cases on Monday, of which 20 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 152.412 of which 5,863 relate to travel from abroad and 47.124 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 286 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 86.4 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 204 of them are men. Another 1.070 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 25 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.671 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3.343 were men.