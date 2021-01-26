Greece confirms 842 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday; 283 on ventilators nationally

Greece confirmed 842 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours of which 13 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

All confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic’s outbreak in Greece total 153,226. Of these, 5,874 are linked to travel abroad and 47,407 to already known cases.

Nationally, 283 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68, and 87.3 percent of them have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more.

Another 1,080 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also confirmed another 21 deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the standing total in Greece to 5,692. The median age for the latter was 79 years and 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. In addition, 3,351 were men.