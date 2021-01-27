Greece confirms 858 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday; 274 on ventilators nationwide

Greece confirmed 858 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, of which 11 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 154.083 of which 5.893 relate to travel from abroad and 47.802 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 274 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 69 years, 86.9 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 194 of them are men. Another 1.090 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 32 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.724 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3.367 were men.