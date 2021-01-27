Judges and lawyers call for the full reopening of Greek courts

Greek bar associations called on the government to fully reopen all courts immediately, and to restore all judicial processes curtailed by coronavirus measures, on Tuesday.

In a statement, the national coordinating committee of bar association presidents said, “There is no reason anymore for the partial operation of courts, when restrictions have been lifted in basic sectors of Greece’s social and economic life – such as retail, hairdressers, schools, etc. – where presumably there is a danger of super-infection of the coronavirus.”

Up to now, they said, experience has proven that courts “have not served as spaces of an increased transmission of the coronavirus.”