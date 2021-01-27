Wizz Air adds 5 long awaited holiday destinations from Oslo, incl. Chania

Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and greenest* airline today announced 5 new holiday destinations from Oslo Gardermoen to Chania (Greece), Split (Croatia), Alicante & Gran Canaria (Spain), Larnaca (Cyprus). Seats for the new routes can already be booked on wizzair.com or on the airline’s mobile app from as low as NOK 279**, starting operations on 14 May 2021.

After a 2020 where most of the summer holidays to southern regions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is extra gratifying to announce the five new routes. From start of the holiday season Norwegians can fly Wizz Air to these stunning holiday destinations at least twice a week.

“We know that the demand for travelling to the sunny south is greater than ever before. To satisfy this need, we are delighted to offer a number of new routes to destinations that we know are favourites among Norwegians looking for sun and sand between their toes. We are delighted to offer flexibility to our passengers and provide options which guarantee that

changes to the travel plan can be easily and quickly be made any time, even up to 3 hours prior to the flight.”, says Andras Rado, Senior Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

Wizz Air opened 12 new domestic routes in Norway during 2020 and today’s announcement further underpins the airline’s long term dedication to the Norwegian market and to offering low fare connections to its distinguished passengers paired with high quality onboard service.

By adding WIZZ Flex to a booking, passengers can rest assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can rebook on any WIZZ flight of their choice without the flight change fee. Providing that extra layer of protection for passenger bookings, is a peace of mind during these uncertain times.

WIZZ AIR’S NEW ROUTES FROM OSLO

Destination Days Starts Fares from** Oslo – Alicante Monday, Wednesday, Friday 14 May 2021 329 NOK / 29.99 EUR Oslo – Gran Canaria Tuesday, Saturday 15 May 2021 389 NOK / 34.99 EUR Oslo – Larnaca Monday, Friday 14 May 2021 329 NOK / 29.99 EUR Oslo – Chania Tuesday, Saturday 15 May 2021 329 NOK / 29.99 EUR Oslo – Split Thursday, Sunday 6 June 2021 279 NOK / 189 HRK