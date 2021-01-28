Greece confirms 716 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 268 patients on ventilators nationwide

Greece confirmed 716 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 7 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 154.796 of which 5.904 relate to travel from abroad and 48.259 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 268 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 86.2 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 194 of them are men. Another 1.095 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 18 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.742 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, and 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above.