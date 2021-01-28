Greece continues to be the only EU country “in the green” on ECDC’s weekly maps

Greece continues to hold a favourable position in terms of the coronavirus epidemic in comparison with most European countries according to the reviewed maps that were published on Thursday by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

In this week’s reviewed map, Greece is the only country to have any “green areas” in the EU, particularly in the regions of Epirus and the islands, from the Ionian to the Cyclades and the Dodecanese.

The maps reflect the epidemiological picture in EU member states and the new data regarding the combined test index, new incidents and death index for the period 21 to 28 January, 2021.

As the experts say, this means that in the entire Greece the pandemic positivity index is below the alarm limit (4 percent), something that does not happen in most European countries.

Additionally, most of Greece is “orange” in terms of incidents per 100,000 citizens.