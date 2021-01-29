Greece registers 941 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 260 intubated patients nationwide

Greece registered 941 new coronavirus cases on Friday, of which 17 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 155.678 of which 5.927 relate to travel from abroad and 48.600 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 260 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 85.8 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 193 of them are men. Another 1.099 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 22 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.764 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3.388 were men.