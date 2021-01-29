January 30, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Greece registers 941 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 260 intubated patients nationwide

January 29, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registered 941 new coronavirus cases on Friday, of which 17 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY). 

All cases in Greece total 155.678 of which 5.927 relate to travel from abroad and 48.600 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 260 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 85.8 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 193 of them are men. Another 1.099 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 22 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.764 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3.388 were men.

More Stories

EU decision on state aid to benefit Greek companies with high losses due to pandemic, FinMinistry says

January 29, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

EU Commission gives final approval to AstraZeneca vaccine

January 29, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirms 716 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 268 patients on ventilators nationwide

January 28, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 941 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with 260 intubated patients nationwide

January 29, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

EU decision on state aid to benefit Greek companies with high losses due to pandemic, FinMinistry says

January 29, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

EU Commission gives final approval to AstraZeneca vaccine

January 29, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirms 716 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 268 patients on ventilators nationwide

January 28, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom