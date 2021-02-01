Greece confirms 543 new coronavirus cases on Monday, with 248 patients on ventilators nationwide

Greece confirmed 543 new coronavirus cases on Monday, of which 12 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 157.495 of which 5.968 relate to travel from abroad and 49.417 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 248 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 86.7 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 182 of them are men.

Another 1.121 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 33 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.829 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3.427 were men.