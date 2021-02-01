February 2, 2021

Health ministry preparing for a possible third wave of coronavirus

February 1, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The health ministry is concerned about a possible third wave of novel coronavirus epidemic in Greece and is preparing for this possibility, as shown by the meeting held at the ministry on Monday.

The aim is to prepare the country both in terms of epidemiological surveillance and the readiness of the health system. Of key concern is the fact that Attica hospitals are admitting between 50-80 new Covid-19 patients every day at this time.

The health ministry is concerned about the situation in Attica, especially if the new admissions to hospitals continue, together with the possibility of greater spread due to new mutated variants of the virus.

