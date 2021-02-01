Our priority is to have open schools, Kerameus says

Education Minister Niki Kerameus paid a visit to the 4th high school in Nea Ionia earlier on Monday, the first day of operation of secondary schools throughout the country, after a break of about two and a half months.

“Our priority is to open schools, always taking care of your health and public health as a whole. That is why I insist on the importance of the measures, which we will observe everywhere, whether at school or outside, and the mask is a valuable tool,” Kerameus said speaking to students.

In Attica, which has been classed as a “red zone” area, only lower secondary schools (gymnasiums) opened on Monday.

In later statements, Kerameus invited students over the age of 16 and teachers to make an appointment on the special platform for free coronavirus testing (edu.testing.gov.gr), in order to have a more complete picture at any time of the epidemiological picture in schools.