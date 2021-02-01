We are taking precautionary measures trying to prevent a total lockdown, Georgiadis says

“We are taking precautionary measures, in an effort to prevent a total lockdown, but if we do not succeed we will not hesitate to do so,” Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis said on Monday in an interview with Skai TV.

“We have to get used to the fact that we will open and close according to the epidemiological data,” Georgiadis clarified, adding that shops are open to customers in 70 pct of Greece’s territory, while in the ‘red zone’ areas shops are trading via the click-away process but remain open.

He noted that the market dropped to 50-60 pct of the previous Saturday’s turnover, but without overcrowding.