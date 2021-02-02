New coronavirus infections in Greece reach 1,261 on Tuesday; 244 on ventilators

Greece registered 1,261 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours of which 18 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Of all cases recorded in Greece during the pandemic (158,716), 5,988 are linked to travel abroad and 49,885 to already known cases.

Another 244 individuals are intubated at Intensive Care Units (ICUs). Their median age is 70 years, 86.5 percent of them have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more, and 178 are men.

In addition, 1,131 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also announced 22 new deaths due to Covid-19. The total of casualties in Greece is 5,851. Their median age was 79 years of age and 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. In addition, 3,437 of these were men.