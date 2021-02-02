February 3, 2021

‘Seaside destinations will be incredibly popular’ this summer

February 2, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

As a hedge against the deep uncertainty, airlines are likely to push point-to-point trips to European summer destinations.

Planned flights to France, Greece and Portugal are down by less than 8% on pre-crisis 2019 levels, while Egypt and Tunisia are down by a quarter, according to flight data specialist OAG – although all are set to fall further.

If summer travel gets a green light it may come very late, said Wizz Air CEO József Váradi, and the ultra-low-cost carrier can restore flights in under three weeks.

“People will want to get away from cities,” Varadi told Reuters. “Seaside destinations will be incredibly popular.”

[Reuters]

