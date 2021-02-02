UK, South Africa strains show up in coronavirus samples collected in Attica

Genome analysis in Greece confirmed the existence of two genetically modified strains of SARS-CoV-2, the UK variety and the South Africa one.

The latest samples were collected between January 19 and 27. Of the 96 in total collected from Attica Region and Thessaloniki, 76 qualified for analysis. They yielded 31 samples positive to strain VOC 202012/01 (Β.1.1.7/UK lineage), all exclusively related to the samples that were collected in Attica. Specifically, 7 positive-testing samples came from hospitals and 24 from Health Centers.

The National Network of Genome Supervision for SARS-CoV-2 mutations said that a total of 205 samples have tested positive to genetically modified strains, with almost all (204) relating to B.1.17/UK lineage and 1 to B.1.351/South Africa lineage.