February 4, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

1,151 new cases of coronavirus in Greece, 42 on Crete

February 3, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece announced today 1,151 new cases of the new coronavirus, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases is 159,866, of which 52.0% are men. During the tracking it was found that 5999 (3.8%) are considered related to travel from abroad and 50438 (64.1%) are related to an already known case.

246 people are treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years, 177 (72.0%) are men while 86.6% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

A total of 1,138 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 27 new deaths from COVID-19, 5878 deaths in total in the country, of which 3457 (58.8%) men. Their median age was 79 years and 95.5% had some underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over.

More Stories

68-year-old Briton found dead in his house in the village of Fres, Apokoronas

February 3, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Kikilias: Public health is above all else

February 3, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

PM presents ‘ambitious’ National Action Plan for Improving Road Safety in Greece

February 3, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1,151 new cases of coronavirus in Greece, 42 on Crete

February 3, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

68-year-old Briton found dead in his house in the village of Fres, Apokoronas

February 3, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Kikilias: Public health is above all else

February 3, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

PM presents ‘ambitious’ National Action Plan for Improving Road Safety in Greece

February 3, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom