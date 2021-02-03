February 4, 2021

68-year-old Briton found dead in his house in the village of Fres, Apokoronas

A 68-year-old Briton was found dead in his house in the village of Fres, Apokoronas, on Wednesday morning.

He was living alone, along with his two dogs, after the loss of his wife a few years ago.

Some of his relatives tried to call him, but they did not find him, so they called the Police.

According to information, there were no injury marks on his body.

The forensic examination will show the exact causes of his death.

