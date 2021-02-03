Kikilias: Public health is above all else

“The situation in Attica worries us,” Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on late on Tuesday in an interview with Star TV, adding that the number of hospitalisations is steadily increasing.

“It makes sense that since measures are lifted – and this is necessary to give society a breather – that mobility is leading to an increase in coronavirus cases. But everyone must understand, despite the fatigue of 12 months, that we have a pandemic, a huge public health crisis and lives are lost. The first concern of the health ministry, the first concern of the government, the first concern of the whole society, is to protect each other, the elderly, the vulnerable groups, our families,” Kikilias said.

“Public health is above all else,” he stressed.

The committee will convene on Friday and we will monitor the epidemiological data. “Certainly things are not going well, we see what is happening in other European countries. [There is] huge pressure on health systems. There is a third wave in Europe.”