Greece confirms 1,070 new coronavirus cases on Thursday; 249 on ventilators nationwide

Greece confirmed 1,070 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours on Thursday of which only one was identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said.

All confirmed infection cases in Greece since the pandemic broke out total 160,935; of these, 6,002 are linked to travel abroad and 50,974 to already confirmed infections.

A total of 249 individuals are on ventilators in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). Their median age is 70 years, 85.5 percent have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more, and 179 are men.

Another 1,149 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

EODY also confirmed 25 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 5,903 deaths. Of the latter, their median age was 79 years, 95.6 pct had an underlying illness and/or were aged 70 or more, and 3,473 were men.