February 5, 2021

Health experts have not proposed shutting down schools, says Education Min Kerameus

February 4, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

There is currently no proposal by the Ηealth Μinistry’s committee of coronavirus experts to shut down Greece’s schools, Education Minister Niki Kerameus told Mega TV on Thursday.

She also said there was no scheduled discussion on the issue between the Education Ministry and the committee on Friday, when the committee is expected to  evaluate pandemic developments.

“We are monitoring developments closely, we are in regular contact with the committee,” noted the minister.

She also invited teachers and students over the age of 16 to book an appointment for a free coronavirus test via the government’s platform, edu.testing.gov.gr

