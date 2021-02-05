Greece confirms 1,195 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 41 on Crete; 246 on ventilators currently

Greece confirmed 1,195 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours of which 2 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

All confirmed coronavirus infections since the pandemic’s first case in Greece total 162,107. Of these, 6,010 are linked to travel abroad and 51,438 to already known cases.

Nationally, 246 patients are on ventilators in intensive care units (ICUs). Their median age is 70. An 86.6 percent have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more, while 179 are men.

Another 1,155 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also confirmed another 19 deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the standing total in Greece to 5,922. The median age for the latter was 79 years and 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. In addition, 3,485 were men.