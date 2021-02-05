National Vaccination Committee decides to use AstraZeneca vaccine on ages up to 64

The National Vaccination Committee, in a meeting on Friday, decided unanimously to administer the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to citizens aged up to 64 years old.

The chair of the Committee, Maria Theodoridou, said the meeting reviewed all the existing data concerning the safety and effectiveness of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine in detail after the recent approval of the vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for use on individuals aged over 18 and ahead of its distribution to Greece in the coming period.

The Committee considers that, according to the currently available data, the AstraZeneca vaccines has very good safety results, the ability to create immunity and good efficacy.

On his part, the general secretary of primary healthcare Marios Themistokleous said that “we have the committee’s decision, which gives us the green light for vaccination with AstraZeneca vaccine in Greece”.

The vaccinations with AstraZeneca’s vaccine are expected to begin after February 12 and the platform for appointments will open in the next days.

In Greece, as in other European countries, the specific vaccine will be administered to those aged between 18 and 64.