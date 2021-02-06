Greece confirms 1.113 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 39 on Crete; 249 on ventilators nationwide

Greece confirmed 1.113 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, of which 12 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 163.213 of which 6.024 relate to travel from abroad and 51.830 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 249 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 69 years, 86.3 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 185 of them are men. Another 1.161 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 29 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.951 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3.498 were men.