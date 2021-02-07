Greece records 733 Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths while 262 are intubated on Sunday

Greece announced 733 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, of which 8 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

The total of cases in Greece have reached 163.946 of which 6.037 relate to travel from abroad and 52.276 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 262 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 70 years and 72.1 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more while 189 of them are men. Another 1.164 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 21 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5.972 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above while 3.511 were men.