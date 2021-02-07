Restrictions on domestic flights extended until February 15 and February 22 on international flights

The Civil Aviation Authority announced new extensions of the air directives (Covid-19 notams) for restrictions on both domestic flights until February 15 and for international flights until February 22.

In particular, the air directive concerning domestic flights (regular passenger services, general aviation and commercial routes – domestic flights, commercial and general / business aviation) is extended until Monday 15 February 2021 at 06:00 in the morning, which provides that only essential domestic travel (Essential Travel) is allowed at all airports in the country, which includes travel for health issues, for business / business purposes, for objective family reasons (family reunification) and for return to permanent residence.

Regarding the international flight routes, the following are extended and valid until Monday, February 22, 2021 at 06:00 in the morning:

Prohibition of entry to Greece of third-country nationals other than the countries of the European Union and the Schengen Agreement: notam provides for a ban on entry of third-country nationals other than the countries of the European Union and the Schengen Agreement. Citizens of the following 10 countries are excluded from the directive: United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Russian Federation and Israel. Japan has been removed from this list of exemptions from authorized third countries in relation to the pre-existing air directive.

Seven (7) days quarantine on all arrivals from abroad: All passengers entering our country from any foreign country, including the Member States of the European Union, are subject to mandatory precautionary restrictions at home or at the place of temporary residence stated on the PLF form, for seven (7) days, unless they remain in Greece for a shorter period, in which case the temporary restriction is valid for this period, ie until their departure.

In addition, foreign passengers will be subject to a sample check upon arrival, based on the procedure provided by the Passenger Locator Form. In case the tests find a positive passenger, the quarantine will apply for 14 days.

United Kingdom – 7-day quarantine and new pcr test to lift it: Especially for incoming passengers from the UK in order to get out of quarantine they will have to undergo a new PCR test when the 7-day period is completed.

Mandatory completion of Passenger Locator Form: Extension is also provided for the flight instruction for PLF, ie the mandatory completion of the form at the electronic address https://travel.gov.gr/ by all passengers of international flights to Greece. It is also mandatory to complete the PLF form for passengers of foreign flights who are permanent residents of Greece and depart from the airports of our country.

Suspension of flights with Turkey: The suspension of flights between Greece and Turkey is extended.

Maximum travelers from the Russian Federation: Especially for Russia (permanent residents) the following restrictions remain, arrivals only at the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion and a maximum entry limit for Greece of 500 passengers per week.

International arrivals only with a negative test of 72 hours: notam predicts that all passengers of international flights will enter our country only with a negative PCR test Covid-19 which will be performed up to 72 hours before their arrival. Passengers will also be tested upon their entry into the Greek territory based on the PLF.

Exceptions to pre-existing notams apply to all international and domestic flight instructions.