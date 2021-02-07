February 7, 2021

SYRIZA’s Tsipras: ‘Τhe wise man does not make the same mistake twice’

February 7, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

“Τhe wise man does not make the same mistake twice,” SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance’s leader Alexis Tsipras on Sunday said in post on Instagram referring to the visit of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Ikaria island.

The leader of the main opposition in a post on Instagram, which he accompanied with a relevant video from the website News247 on the “feast”, as he said, to Ikaria, stated: “Τhe wise man does not make the same mistake twice. It is not a repeated action of carelessness, but it shows deep arrogance and boasting. I am the power and I do what I want. Why? Because I can do so.” 

