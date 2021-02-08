Greece confirms 638 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 25 fatalities; 276 in ICUs; 20 cases on Crete

Greece confirmed 638 new coronavirus cases on Monday, of which 4 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 164,575 of which 6,045 relate to travel from abroad and 52,595 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 276 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 70 years, 85.9 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 198 of them are men. Another 1,169 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 25 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 5,997 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3,525 were men.