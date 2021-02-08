February 9, 2021

Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy providing 12 mln in additional support for coastal shipping

February 8, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Τhe Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy provided additional economic support, amounting to 12 million euros, for coastal shipping companies, recognising in practice their crucial role in ensuring communication and adequacy of supply and movement of passengers and goods between mainland and island Greece.

This additional support, in order to address the negative consequences of the ongoing pandemic, brings the total support package for coastal shipping to 67 million euros.

At the same time, the support of seafarers and workers in the sector continues with a series of measures.

“From the first moment of the health crisis, the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy has taken economic support measures for both companies and employees. We managed to ensure, on the one hand, the protection of work and on the other hand the seamless communication between mainland Greece and our islands. We continue, taking all the necessary measures, in the exact same direction,” Minister Giannis Plakiotakis said.

