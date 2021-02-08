Tsipras tables question for PM Mitsotakis, accusing him of violating pandemic measures

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras on Monday tabled a question for Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Parliament, accusing him of violating the protection measures against the coronavirus during his visit to the island of Ikaria on Saturday.

“Whilst the country is in the midst of the third wave of the pandemic, with the economy collapsing, and the government has announced stricter measures for Athens and Thessaloniki, including a curfew from 18:00 until 09:00 the following day, and all hospitality businesses have been closed for the last four months, during his recent visit to Ikaria, Mitsotakis attended a lunch organised by New Democracy deputy Mr. Stefanadis at his house, attended by numerous ND members and friends in a move of unbelievable arrogance, which in any other country would provoke a major governmental crisis,” Tsipras said.

Tsipras called on the prime minister to answer three questions: Whether he believed that his behaviour was in alignment with the restrictive measures he and his government announced. What can he say to the hospitality-sector business owners that are in despair, without any support from the government, and, finally, what he has to say to the citizens that observe the restriction measures for the protection of the public health but do so under the threat of fines.”