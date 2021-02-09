Greece registers 1,526 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday; 277 patients on ventilators nationwide

Greece registered 1,526 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, of which 9 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 166,067 of which 6,061 relate to travel from abroad and 52,913 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 277 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 70 years, 85.2 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 200 of them are men. Another 1,176 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 20 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 6,017 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3,534 were men.