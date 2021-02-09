February 10, 2021

PM Mitsotakis: Retail, schools shut down again in Attica following Covid-19 pressure on hospitals

February 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a stricter lockdown in Attica Region on Tuesday, taking effect from Thursday through February 28, following the latest coronavirus data.

In a televised address, Mitsotakis cited two outstanding factors of concern to health experts, the sudden rise in hospital admissions and the mutations of SARS-CoV-1, which appear to disperse at much higher rates.

The measures include a shutdown of retail stores and a return of all school levels to distance learning, with the exception of special education.

