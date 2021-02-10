Greece confirms 1,496 new coronavirus cases on Wed., 71 on Crete; 284 on ventilators currently

Greece confirmed 1,496 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 4 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Confirmed infections since the pandemic began total 167,549, of which 6,073 are linked to travel abroad and 53,600 related to already confirmed infections.

A total of 284 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 and 85.6 pct has an underlying condition or is aged 70 or more. Another 1,185 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

EODY also announced another 17 deaths due to Covid-19, reaching 6,034 in all deaths so far. The deceased had a median age of 79 and 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or age of 70 or more. In addition, 3,547 were men.