Vaccination coverage in Greece at 4.46 percent, health ministry reports

Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Greece on Wednesday stands at 4.46 percent of the population, the health ministry reported. According to ministry data, a total of 446,780 vaccinations of both the first and second dose have been administered so far.

On Wednesday, the platform offering appointments for vaccinations will open for citizens aged 60 to 64, who will be given the Astra Zeneca vaccine, while on Friday the platform will start offering appointments for those aged 75-79 using the other vaccines deemed effective for those over 65.

The 60-64 age group will start to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine on February 15, running alongside the main vaccination system, which is currently vaccinating citizens aged between 80 and 84.