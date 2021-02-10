February 11, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Vaccination coverage in Greece at 4.46 percent, health ministry reports

February 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Greece on Wednesday stands at 4.46 percent of the population, the health ministry reported. According to ministry data, a total of 446,780 vaccinations of both the first and second dose have been administered so far.

On Wednesday, the platform offering appointments for vaccinations will open for citizens aged 60 to 64, who will be given the Astra Zeneca vaccine, while on Friday the platform will start offering appointments for those aged 75-79 using the other vaccines deemed effective for those over 65.

The 60-64 age group will start to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine on February 15, running alongside the main vaccination system, which is currently vaccinating citizens aged between 80 and 84. 

More Stories

Greece confirms 1,496 new coronavirus cases on Wed., 71 on Crete; 284 on ventilators currently

February 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

3,4R NW of Chania

February 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 1,526 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday; 277 patients on ventilators nationwide

February 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece confirms 1,496 new coronavirus cases on Wed., 71 on Crete; 284 on ventilators currently

February 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Vaccination coverage in Greece at 4.46 percent, health ministry reports

February 10, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

3,4R NW of Chania

February 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registers 1,526 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday; 277 patients on ventilators nationwide

February 9, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom