Greece registers 1,327 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 44 on Crete; 281 patients intubated nationwide

Greece registered 1,327 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 8 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 168,872 of which 6,088 relate to travel from abroad and 54,146 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 281 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 70 years, 85.4 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 203 of them are men. Another 1,194 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 22 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 6,056 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 3,560 were men.