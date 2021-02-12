Greece confirms 1,410 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 44 on Crete; 293 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 1,410 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday. There were no infections identified during the checks at entry points to the country, it added.

All confirmed coronavirus in Greece total 170,244. Of these, 6,086 are linked to travel abroad and 54,695 to already confirmed cases.

A total of 293 people are intubated in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years, 86.3 percent have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more, and 213 are men.

From the start of the pandemic, 1,204 have been discharged from Intensive Care Units.

EODY also announced 21 new deaths due to Covid-19 in Greece. As of the pandemic’s outbreak in Greece, 6,077 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. Their median age was 79 years and 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. Of the deceased, 3,574 were men.