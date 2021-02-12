Health Ministry to permanently hire another 939 doctors

Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis signed off on a call for 939 new permanent positions for doctors of several specialties in the National Health System, on Friday.

Most of the positions (847) will staff hospitals, and the rest (92) Health Centers.

Applications open on Tuesday, February 16 and the deadline is Wednesday, March 3.

In the hospital positions, priority has been given to the following specializations, with number of positions opened in parentheses:

Radiology (48), Anaesthesiology (97), Internal Medicine (17), Intensive Care Units (104), Paediatrics (31), Pulmonology (74), and Emergency Departments (76).

The call for applications is the fourth one. The last three were published in 2020 for 1,423 permenent doctors’ positions, “proving once more in action the government’s desire to fortify, renew and support the National Health System’s structures,” a Health Ministry statements said.