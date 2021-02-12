February 13, 2021

Restrictions on domestic flights extended to March 1

February 12, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The current restrictions on domestic flights in Greece have been extended until Monday, March 1 for the protection of passengers and the citizens from COVID-19.

This means that only essential travel will be permitted at all Greek airports until 06:00 on March 1, 2021, including trips for health reasons, for professional reasons, for family reunion reasons and for the return to a permanent residence.

Excluded from the notam are emergency flights, national healthcare system flights, state flights, sanitary flights, humanitarian and military flights, cargo flights, firefighting flights, Frontex flights, ferry flights and, finally, technical landing flights where passenger do not disembark.

