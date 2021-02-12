Second meeting at Civil Protection headquarters ahead of cold front Medea

Α second urgent meeting to coordinate ahead of the cold front that will hit Greece was held on Friday at 12:00 at the Civil Protection headquarters, chaired by Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis and Deputy Civil Protection and Crises Management Minister Nikos Hardalias, in the presence of Alternate Interior Minister Stelios Petsas and Deputy Minister to the prime minister, Theodoros Livanios.

Also taking part in the meeting was the president of the central union of Greek municipalities Dimitris Papastergiou, as well as the heads of the regional muncipality unions and of the 13 Greek regions to discuss the best coordination of all the country’s municipalities in order to jointly address possible dangers from the extreme weather conditions expected to affect the country in the next days.