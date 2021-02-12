February 13, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Second meeting at Civil Protection headquarters ahead of cold front Medea

February 12, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Α second urgent meeting to coordinate ahead of the cold front that will hit Greece was held on Friday at 12:00 at the Civil Protection headquarters, chaired by Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis and Deputy Civil Protection and Crises Management Minister Nikos Hardalias, in the presence of Alternate Interior Minister Stelios Petsas and Deputy Minister to the prime minister, Theodoros Livanios.

Also taking part in the meeting was the president of the central union of Greek municipalities Dimitris Papastergiou, as well as the heads of the regional muncipality unions and of the 13 Greek regions to discuss the best coordination of all the country’s municipalities in order to jointly address possible dangers from the extreme  weather conditions expected to affect the country in the next days.

More Stories

Greece confirms 1,410 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 44 on Crete; 293 in ICUs

February 12, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

High-risk status for Agios Nikolaos and the Prefecture of Rethymno

February 12, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Health Ministry to permanently hire another 939 doctors

February 12, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece confirms 1,410 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 44 on Crete; 293 in ICUs

February 12, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

High-risk status for Agios Nikolaos and the Prefecture of Rethymno

February 12, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Health Ministry to permanently hire another 939 doctors

February 12, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Restrictions on domestic flights extended to March 1

February 12, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom