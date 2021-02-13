February 13, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

1,222 new cases of corona virus on Saturday, 45 on Crete; 26 deaths

February 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece announced today 1,222 new cases of the new coronavirus Saturday, 8 of which were identified after checks at the country’s gateways.

The total number of cases stands at 171,466, 51.9% of which are men.

293 people are being treated by intubation. Their median age is 70 years; 213 (72.7%) are men while 86.3% of intubated patients have an underlying disease or are aged 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 300 (70.3% men).

A total of 1,204 patients have been discharged from the ICU since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 26 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,103 in the country.

More Stories

PM inspects first vaccination mega centre in northern Athens

February 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Storm front ‘Medea’ arrives in Greece, bringing snow and low temperatures

February 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirms 1,410 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 44 on Crete; 293 in ICUs

February 12, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1,222 new cases of corona virus on Saturday, 45 on Crete; 26 deaths

February 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

PM inspects first vaccination mega centre in northern Athens

February 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Storm front ‘Medea’ arrives in Greece, bringing snow and low temperatures

February 13, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirms 1,410 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 44 on Crete; 293 in ICUs

February 12, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom