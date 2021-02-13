PM inspects first vaccination mega centre in northern Athens

On Saturday Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the country’s first Covid-19 vaccination mega-center in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi, set up to ramp up the number of daily inoculations in the country.

The center, dubbed Prometheus, will open its doors on Monday and will be the first of four that will eventually operate in the country.

“What we are interested in is that citizens come here, receive the service they deserve, get vaccinated quickly and safely, and we complete this process as fast as possible,” Mitsotakis said.

“This will end when a significant percentage of our fellow citizens have been vaccinated.”

The mega-center, housed in the Helexpo exposition hall, will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the first phase, with 48 vaccination points. Some 2,400 jabs will be able to be delivered per day in February, which will rise to 5,760 per day when all 96 vaccination points are in operation.

In the first phase, appointments will be scheduled every 15 minutes.

Apart from Athens, a second vaccination mega-center will start operating in Thessaloniki on Monday, inside the building that houses the city’s annual international fair. Its February capacity will be 1,000 vaccinations per day, and 6,480 per day when all inoculation points open.

eKathimerini.com