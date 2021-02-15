Greece launches vaccinations with AstraZeneca vaccine for 60-64 year olds

The vaccination of those aged between 60 and 64 years old with the AstraZeneca vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 began in Greece on Monday, running parallel to the vaccinations of persons aged over 75 years old and frontline medical staff with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

As in other European Union countries, the Greek National Vaccinations Commission made a decision to only use the AstraZeneca vaccine on people aged up to 64 years old, on the grounds that there is insufficient data concerning its efficacy for older age groups. This is also a two-dose vaccine, with the intervening period between vaccines at 12 weeks.

The two vaccination systems are not in any way interchangeable and recipients in one category cannot choose to make an appointment for a vaccine in the other category.

Also starting on Monday is the operation of the two mega-centres for vaccinations set up in the Helexpo exhibition facilities in Athens and Thessaloniki, which each have dozens of vaccination stations and are capable of carrying out thousands of vaccinations each day.