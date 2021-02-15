Greece registers 698 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 20 on Crete; 26 fatalities; 299 in ICUs

Greece registered 698 new coronavirus cases on Monday, of which 11 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 172,824. Of the cases total over the last seven days, 58 relate to travel from abroad and 2,287 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 299 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 70 years, 87.3 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 71 of them are women. Another 1,224 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

New hospital admissions of Covid-19 patients nationwide number 201, while the weekly average of these stands at 226, EODY noted.

EODY also registered 26 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 6,152 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 70 years, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above.