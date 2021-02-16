85-year-old man dies in Crete minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

An elderly man in Crete stopped breathing in the waiting area of a hospital after he received the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to initial estimates by doctors, his death is not related to the vaccination, nor is it due to an allergic anaphylactic shock.

Just eight minutes after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, the 85-year-old died at the University Hospital of Heraklion in Crete.

The forensic examination showed that the elderly man died due to coronary artery stenosis and hypertrophic heart disease.