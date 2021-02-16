February 17, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio sailings suspended due to gale-force winds

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

All sailings from the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio have been banned due to gale-force winds in the Aegean Sea, authorities said on Monday.

Sailings in the Argosaronic Gulf are allowed for closed-type boats only.

Schedules at the Agia Marina-Nea Stira and the Arkitsa-Edipsos lines have been suspended as well, due to the severe weather phenomena that hit Greece on Saturday.

Passengers should contact local port authorities and travel agencies for possible cancellations.

ΑΜΝΑ

More Stories

Greece confirms 1,121 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 41 on Crete; 309 on ventilators

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

85-year-old man dies in Crete minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Snowfall in the regions of Attica, Evia, Cyclades and Crete to continue until Wednesday morning

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece confirms 1,121 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 41 on Crete; 309 on ventilators

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

85-year-old man dies in Crete minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Snowfall in the regions of Attica, Evia, Cyclades and Crete to continue until Wednesday morning

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio sailings suspended due to gale-force winds

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom