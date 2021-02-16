Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio sailings suspended due to gale-force winds

All sailings from the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio have been banned due to gale-force winds in the Aegean Sea, authorities said on Monday.

Sailings in the Argosaronic Gulf are allowed for closed-type boats only.

Schedules at the Agia Marina-Nea Stira and the Arkitsa-Edipsos lines have been suspended as well, due to the severe weather phenomena that hit Greece on Saturday.

Passengers should contact local port authorities and travel agencies for possible cancellations.

ΑΜΝΑ