February 17, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

PM Mitsotakis recommends citizens to avoid unnecessary movements and be very cautious

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

“We just concluded the meeting at the Civil Protection headquarters” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday adding that it is totally clear that here in Attica we are facing a very intense weather phenomenon which appears to continue until Wednesday morning. It will affect Attica region and is already affecting the islands of Evia and Crete, he stated.

“We recommend to citizens to be very careful and avoid unnecessary movements. The state mechanism will do whatever possible to keep the roads open. Of course, one of our huge concerns is the power supply as we are aware that there are problems, especially in Attica.

Mitsotakis said that we must show patience and deal with a phenomenon which is unprecedented.

The prime minister also referred to the vaccination issue “I must note that as you are aware, vaccination have been postponed in Attica for Tuesday. The Health Ministry will take care to cover the lost appointment as soon as possible, particularly those concerning the second dose of the vaccine.

More Stories

Greece confirms 1,121 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 41 on Crete; 309 on ventilators

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

85-year-old man dies in Crete minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Snowfall in the regions of Attica, Evia, Cyclades and Crete to continue until Wednesday morning

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece confirms 1,121 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 41 on Crete; 309 on ventilators

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

85-year-old man dies in Crete minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Snowfall in the regions of Attica, Evia, Cyclades and Crete to continue until Wednesday morning

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio sailings suspended due to gale-force winds

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom