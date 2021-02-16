PM Mitsotakis recommends citizens to avoid unnecessary movements and be very cautious

“We just concluded the meeting at the Civil Protection headquarters” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday adding that it is totally clear that here in Attica we are facing a very intense weather phenomenon which appears to continue until Wednesday morning. It will affect Attica region and is already affecting the islands of Evia and Crete, he stated.

“We recommend to citizens to be very careful and avoid unnecessary movements. The state mechanism will do whatever possible to keep the roads open. Of course, one of our huge concerns is the power supply as we are aware that there are problems, especially in Attica.

Mitsotakis said that we must show patience and deal with a phenomenon which is unprecedented.

The prime minister also referred to the vaccination issue “I must note that as you are aware, vaccination have been postponed in Attica for Tuesday. The Health Ministry will take care to cover the lost appointment as soon as possible, particularly those concerning the second dose of the vaccine.