Snowfall in the regions of Attica, Evia, Cyclades and Crete to continue until Wednesday morning

The heavy snowfall recorded from Monday night in the regions of Attica, Evia, Cyclades and Crete which have provoked problems to the traffic in many parts of the road network will continue until Wednesday morning, according to latest data of Athens National Observatory’s meteo service, meteo.gr.

The gale force winds prevailing in the Aegean will gradually subside and on Tuesday night will not exceed 7 on the Beaufort scale with exception the Dodecanese that will reach 9 on the Beaufort scale.

Temperatures will be extremely low during the night, especially in western Macedonia and in the mountainous areas that may drop below -15 on the Celsius scale.