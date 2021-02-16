February 17, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Snowfall in the regions of Attica, Evia, Cyclades and Crete to continue until Wednesday morning

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

The heavy snowfall recorded from Monday night in the regions of Attica, Evia, Cyclades and Crete which have provoked problems to the traffic in many parts of the road network will continue until Wednesday morning, according to latest data of Athens National Observatory’s meteo service, meteo.gr.

The gale force winds prevailing in the Aegean will gradually subside and on Tuesday night will not exceed 7 on the Beaufort scale with exception the Dodecanese that will reach 9 on the Beaufort scale.

Temperatures will be extremely low during the night, especially in western Macedonia and in the mountainous areas that may drop below -15 on the Celsius scale.

More Stories

Greece confirms 1,121 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 41 on Crete; 309 on ventilators

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

85-year-old man dies in Crete minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio sailings suspended due to gale-force winds

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece confirms 1,121 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 41 on Crete; 309 on ventilators

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

85-year-old man dies in Crete minutes after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Snowfall in the regions of Attica, Evia, Cyclades and Crete to continue until Wednesday morning

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio sailings suspended due to gale-force winds

February 16, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom