Greece confirms 755 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 41 on Crete; 313 on ventilators nationwide

February 17, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece confirmed 755 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, of which 9 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Confirmed infections since the pandemic began total 174,659 in Greece. In the last 7 days, 52 confirmed cases related to incoming travellers and 1,558 to already confirmed cases.

A total of 313 patients are on ventilators nationwide. Their median age is 70 years. An 86.9 percent has an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or more.

Another 1,246 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began in Greece. The current average of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals nationally is 211 (daily change: +11.05 pct). The average rate of hospital admissions in the last 7 days is 223 patients.

EODY said that 13 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hrs, while the deceased since the pandemic began in Greece total 6,194. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The Rt factor nationwide is estimated at 0.99, EODY added. 

