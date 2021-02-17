February 17, 2021

Number of new coronavirus infections stabilizing in large prefectures, Health Min. Kikilias says

February 17, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Despite a rising trend in coronavirus infections in several prefectures (incl. Rethymno and Heraklion), the number of new infections in large prefectures is showing a tendency to stabilize, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Wednesday.

During a live briefing, the minister stressed that restrictive measures are showing results.

The appointments for vaccinations that were cancelled due to the snowstorm will be rescheduled and individuals will be notified, he said.

Those who were vaccinated recently, Kikilias said, include over 400 inmates at Korydallos prison and over 250 migrants in the Amygdaleza center.

