Shipping crews on strike Feb. 23-24

February 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Thirteen seamen’s associations, including captains and mechanics, decided on a 48-hour strike on February 23 and 24 on Thursday, protesting regulations they say harm their labor  agreements in the merchant marine.

Parliamentary draft regulations are harming their work shifts and recognized work breaks, they said, while the unions called for new collective work agreements (2020-2021) on all ships, social security for all, and immediate disbursement of all unemployment benefits.

