February 20, 2021

CRETEPOST.GR

E-LOCAL NEWS… RIGHT ON TIME

Greece registers 1,460 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 45 on Crete; 325 on ventilators nationwide

February 19, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece registered 1,460 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, of which 2 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Confirmed infections since the pandemic began total 177,494 in Greece. In the last 7 days, 49 confirmed cases related to incoming travelers and 1,615 to already confirmed cases.

A total of 325 patients are on ventilators nationwide. Their median age is 70 years. An 88.6 percent has an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or more.

Another 1,267 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began in Greece. The current average of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals nationwide is 277 (daily change +53.04 pct). The average rate of hospital admissions in the last 7 days is 223 patients.

EODY said that 28 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hrs, while the deceased since the pandemic began in Greece total 6,249. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

More Stories

Greece to issue vaccination certificates as of Friday

February 19, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Coronavirus: 1,400 new cases; 61 on Crete, 27 deaths

February 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Pandemic remains the driving force behind rapid growth of e-commerce, survey shows

February 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Greece registers 1,460 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 45 on Crete; 325 on ventilators nationwide

February 19, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Greece to issue vaccination certificates as of Friday

February 19, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Coronavirus: 1,400 new cases; 61 on Crete, 27 deaths

February 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom

Pandemic remains the driving force behind rapid growth of e-commerce, survey shows

February 18, 2021 CretePost.gr Newsroom