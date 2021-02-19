Greece registers 1,460 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 45 on Crete; 325 on ventilators nationwide

Greece registered 1,460 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, of which 2 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Friday.

Confirmed infections since the pandemic began total 177,494 in Greece. In the last 7 days, 49 confirmed cases related to incoming travelers and 1,615 to already confirmed cases.

A total of 325 patients are on ventilators nationwide. Their median age is 70 years. An 88.6 percent has an underlying condition and/or is aged 70 or more.

Another 1,267 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began in Greece. The current average of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals nationwide is 277 (daily change +53.04 pct). The average rate of hospital admissions in the last 7 days is 223 patients.

EODY said that 28 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hrs, while the deceased since the pandemic began in Greece total 6,249. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.